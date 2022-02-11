Sowunmi Named Chairman of Yoruba Leadership Initiative

A renowned archaeologist and retired university don, Professor Adebisi Sowunmi has been named the Chairman, Board of Trustees of The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI).

A long standing member of TYLPI, Professor Sowunmi has been a trustee of the organisation from inception.

TYLPI’s Director of Publicity, Mr. Tunde Ipinmisho said in statement that the Chairman’s appointment at the board’s inaugural meeting last Tuesday received unanimous support from the board.

Similarly, a former Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Major General Obashina Ogunbiyi (rtd) was also appointed the Secretary of the board.

Gen Ogunbiyi, consultant anaesthetist and Associate Professor of Medicine, served the Nigerian Army meritoriously in various capacities before proceeding on voluntary retirement.

Also appointed into the new board are, the President of TYLPI, Mr. Olusegun K. Ahmadu; the convener of the group, Otunba Deji Osibogun and a one-time Managing Director of the Nigerian Tribune newspaper and former Resident Media Consultant at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Sir Folu Olamiti.

Other members are: Alhaji Tajudeen Seriki, the pioneer University Librarian at the Lagos State University (LASU)and Chief Yele Ogundipe, a former bank chief executive and immediate past Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State.

Founded in 2016, TYLPI is a think tank of Yoruba professionals, entrepreneurs and intellectuals whose aim is to build a strong, self-sustaining and egalitarian Yorubaland in a fair, just and equitable Nigeria.

