Sahara Group, Edo Govt Flag off 16.7Km Ikpako-Ajoki Road

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

In a bid to bring development closer to oil-bearing communities in Edo State, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through one of its joint ventures with Enageed Resources Limited, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, and the state yesterday flagged off a 16.7kilometre Ikpako-Ajoki Road project.

The road project cut across several oil-bearing and agrarian communities of

Obatan, Evbuorokho, Ajoki, Abala, Kolokolo and Ajamokha in Ovia North East and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, noted that the objective behind the road construction was to bring development to rural communities in the state.

The NNPC boss, who stated that the corporation was constructing roads to support communities across the country, promised that though the Ikpako-Ajoki road would have been done 30 years ago, promised its completion.

According to the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, the road construction, which covers many communities, is meant to attract development and investment.

According to him, “Today we are celebrating the dawn of new opportunities, and it is important to also note that the road is not to promote accessibility only but to join communities together and bring development to them in a sustainable manner.”

Shonubi said Sahara has in a bid to boost power supply in Ajoki, launched the Rural Electrification Project, an innovative initiative focused on supplying electricity to the community through the conversion of flared gas from the flow station into power using a gas-powered generator. In addition to a reduction in the amount of gas flared in the environment, a new source of clean energy will be provided, directly powering tens of thousands of beneficiaries, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and households in the Ajoki community.

He said: “Sahara Group continues to leverage its robust stakeholder relations and collaboration to positively impact communities where we operate and help create ecosystems that supports shared prosperity through sustainable interventions.”

Flagging off the road project, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, explained

that the road project would provide seamless access to opportunities for the inhabitants of Ikpako and Ajoki communities as well as people from neighbouring states, ultimately opening the axis to sustainable development.

“The road will open up economic activities and development. The road is not just for agriculture activities only but also to speed up oil exploration and production in the state,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

