Peruzzi to Headline Carica Pre-launch

Today, Friday, February 11, Nigerian Afro-Pop star, Peruzzi will treat fun lovers to an unforgettable night of dancing and celebration as one of the leading hospitality venues in Ikeja, Lagos, Sinatra’s Place, will open its club arm, Carica.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Sinatra’s Place, Segun Amosu, the launch was planned to usher in the Valentine season.

“I am delighted to announce that the club Carica, of our hospitality centre, is ready and will be open to the public from February 11. Carica is just another extension of our business of ensuring premium satisfaction for fun-loving clients who come to Sinatra’s Place daily. For this reason, we are bringing one of the best musicians in the country and Africa, Peruzzi, to open the club. We hope to keep engaging our patrons and ensuring the best of nightlife in Lagos,” he said.

