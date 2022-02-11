Onuesoke Hails Senate’s Monthly Rent Proposal

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has urged the federal government to embark on mass housing project to make the Senate monthly rent proposal bill implementable.

He commended the move by the Senate, and urged the House of Representatives to key into the proposal to enable Nigerians overcome high rent charges from shylock landlords across the country.

The Senate has passed for second reading a bill seeking to regulate rent payments in Nigeria. The proposed legislation sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi), specifically seeks to stop yearly advance payment of rents and compel house owners to collect rent monthly and not in arrears.

Reacting to the move while speaking with journalists at Asaba International Airport yesterday, Onuesoke described the proposed bill as a welcome development, noting that it will ameliorate the hardship faced by the down-trodden.

He, however, expressed mixed feelings in the execution of the bill, when it’s eventually passed into law, stressing that it may hit the brick wall or create a lot of confusion between landlords and tenants in the polity.

Giving an insight into one of the advantages of the proposed bill, Onuesoke maintained that with the present economic crunch in the country, it would be better to pay monthly rent since there are people who cannot afford to feed not to talk of paying annual rent.

Describing annual payment of rent as ‘cash out mentality’, the PDP chieftain maintained that there was nowhere in the advanced world where house rents are paid annually.

“I have travelled to so many countries across the globe; I have never seen where annual rents are being collected, particularly in the advanced countries. “The annual house rental collection is unjust and illegal anywhere, but the initiative by the Senate is a good initiative. The House of Representatives should follow suit.

“To me, it is a ‘cash out mentality’ for a

landlord to ask for a year rent from their tenants. Everywhere across the globe, particularly in advanced countries, house rent is paid monthly. Your rent should be tied to your income. When you get your income, you pay your rent and other bills. Waiting for a year to give your landlord the bulk sum is not the best,” he added.

Onuesoke, however, expressed fear about the workability of the proposed bill if passed into law, considering the Nigerian society where people are struggling with few houses.

“I am afraid, the bill, if passed into law, might not work effectively particularly in a society where many are struggling with few houses. It lack simple economic principle,” he stated.

The politician, however, suggested that for the bill to work, the government has to provide sufficient housing units or encourage mortgage and estate development, make accommodation abundant and cheap.

“This will drive cost of housing downward and competitive. Make supply more than demand then you won’t even need this law,” he suggested.

