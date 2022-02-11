NIHOTOUR DG Promises Training Support for Tourism Institutions in Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa, has reiterated the commitment of the Institute in partnering institutions across the country on training and capacity development of professional practices in the travel-tourism and hospitality sector of the country.

Kangiwa, who stated this when he received the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mkar, Gboko, Benue State, Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu, who paid him a courtesy visit at the headquarters of the Institute in Abuja yesterday, stressed that partnerships and collaborations the Institute entered with all tourism institutes and organisations are based on training to enhance capacity building and professional upgrade of practitioners in the industry, and not meant to abrogate its responsibilities of certification, registration and licencing of industry personnel and practices in the sector to any other outfit or organisation.

He refuted insinuations in some quarters that partnership between NIHOTOUR and the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) to include registration, licencing and certification of professional practices in the industry as untrue and a misrepresentation of what the partnership entails, noting that the partnership is a healthy one meant to train NIHOTOUR staff on its campuses across the country as well as Career Guide Training for youths at the 2022 Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo of ITPN.

According to a statement issued by

Ahmed Mohammed Sule, director Media and Public Relations of NIHOTOUR which was made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday, the director-general stressed that as coordinator of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria, Registration and Certification of professional personnel and practices in the industry is the prerogative of NIHOTOUR and the custodian of the database of professional practitioners of the industry in the country.

In his remarks during the visit, the Vice Chancellor of University of Mkar, Gboko, Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu, said the need for the university to have a vibrant Travel Tourism and Hospitality department necessitated the partnership with NIHOTOUR, saying the visit was

to consolidate on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the Institute.

Gundu, who stressed the relevance of the tourism industry in the economic diversification of the Nigerian economy, said Benue State in particular is highly endowed with tourism potential that requires the professional services of skilled middle and high level manpower to explore for the socio-economic benefits of the state in particular, Nigeria in general.

