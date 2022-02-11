Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Deficit Can Only be Solved by Cocoa Economy, Says CFAN President

As country loses N60bn annually over lack of LID

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

President of the Cocoa Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Mr. Adeola Adegoke, has revealed that the foreign exchange deficit being experienced presently can only be solved by cocoa economy.

He said in the Nigerian economic indices, cocoa is next to crude oil in terms of percentage as revealed by its potential, adding that the liberalisation business and the ‘all comers’ affairs’ syndrome have contributed to sinking the country to where it is at the moment.

Adegoke, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a workshop organised by the Agricultural Policy Research in Africa (APRA) in conjunction with the University of Ibadan, said there was the need to follow international best practices which support the production of cocoa in the world.

At the programme with the theme: ‘Cocoa commercialisation in Nigeria: Issues, prospects and policy requirements’, Adegoke said farmers must begin to do away with child labour practices, and on no account must children be allowed to work on the farms, rather should be sent to school.

He said apart from this, there must be certifications, traceability of all farmers of cocoa, the number of hectares of land on which they farm cocoa, the type of cocoa crop they produce, as well as the number of children that they have.

The association president added that the association is poised to lead the country to regain its lost glory in the comity of cocoa producing countries in the world, noting that in the 1960s, Nigeria was producing 590,000 metric tons and cocoa and was adjudged the second in the world.

He said: “When the oil boom came, cocoa was relegated. In the last two months, cocoa has shown that it is the second highest to oil in terms of foreign exchange. It means the foreign exchange deficit we are experiencing can only be solved by cocoa economy. As at today, what cocoa is bringing to Nigeria is next to oil. When you look at the percentage, it shows the potential.

“In the 1960s, we were the number two of the highest producers of cocoa in the world. In 1960, we were producing 590,000 metric tons, and with this potential, the regional government was being run by this money.

“In Ghana today, each farmer collects $400 in each ton of cocoa after the fall price. Same in Ivory Coast, and that’s what we believe that Nigeria must begin to collect which is the Living Income Differentia (LID), and the refusal to collect it makes us lose N60 billion annually.

“There is need to follow the international practice of production of cocoa in the world. It portends that our farmers must begin to do away with child labour. Apart from this, there must be certifications. We must start now to bring traceability of all farmers producing cocoa, the number of hectares they are producing must be known, the type of cocoa they are producing and the number of children that they have. This is sustainability.”

In his analysis, the Chairman, House Committee on Colleges, Universities and Institutions of Agriculture, Munil Uba Danabundi, said policies that have been reached on the production and sustainability of cocoa economy must be backed by legislation, adding that the problem with remarkable policies has been the issue of implementation.

“Policies have been very good in this country but implementation has been something else and we gave a lot of challenges in it. Cocoa farming is one of the sustainable investments that will give employment to the teeming Nigerian youths. We are not going to leave policies at the ministry level anymore without being backed by law,” he said.

