Maverick Media Monitoring Launches MediaPlus in 16 African Markets

Maverick Media Monitoring’s MediaPlus, a real time media monitoring and SaaS platform, is expanding its

reach of new and innovative ways of media monitoring to 421 Television and Radio stations, measuring

and analyzing of companies spend and gains of advertising in the media to 16 African markets.

A statement by the firm listed the countries as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, Guinea Conakry, Congo DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Sierra

Leone, Liberia, Cameroon, Gambia and Madagascar.

The statement said Maverick’s MediaPlus has expertise in the West and Central Africa sub-region and SSA, which stands it “apart from the competition by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies in addition to the best minds in the industry to provide with real-time insights for your business.”

Maverick tracks broadcasts for advertising placements and news reporting in 16+ countries, covering a mix of radio, television, print, OOFI and on-line channels, the statement said.

Ato Micah, Chairman, Maverick Media Monitoring notes, “We (Maverick) measure and track what West and Central Africans watch and listen to in real time leveraging technology to enable real -time/overnight

compliance on an unprecedented scale.”

Akinwale Adams, Group Managing Director, said, “Our desire is to create the hub/repertoire of CREDIBLE, PROMPT, FULLPROOF data and insight that drives business decisions and performance across our markets, which currently spans West and central Africa and growing.”

Clients have the opportunity to view on Maverick’s portal when and where their spots were aired on a daily basis, get spot-check reports giving a current view of any brand’s share of spending or activity within

its product category.

There is also Brand Tracking and Measurement, AD Reconciliation and Compliance, as well as proof-of-

performance audits of company’s ad buys to documents media compliance with instructions for live

reads/mentions, sponsorship credits, correct use of scripts and creatives or any programming detail.

Category level insight and analysis of competitor ad placement, spend, media mix, and messaging. The

most direct and cost-effective way to get a macro view of a product category’s competitive landscape.

The firm said, “Testimonies from satisfied clients speak volumes about the effective delivery and support in quality

service delivery.

“Our technology comes from long productive years of careful detailed research into the pain point of all

stakeholders in the media business whose need to judiciously use Ad Budgets or ramp up revenue, still remain unsolved. Our multilingual databases allow us to serve clients across the divide” Daniel

Mosmondor, Technology Partner/Development Lead of MediaPlus

“Through our relationship with Maverick we were able to witness a service of quality and professionalism.

“The work they provide is lacking in the region and as pioneers they are already setting the bar high by

executing at international standards. Maverick is a great addition for both advertising agencies and their clients,” Marie – Sandrine Dodo, Snr. Media Manager, Dentsu, Cote d’Ivoire.

My experience as a client has been very positive. The reports and analyses that Maverick conduct are

highly precise and never fail to deliver great added value to our overall marketing teams. We are very excited to see what the future has in store for us!” Issa Bamba, Former Media Manager, Unilever

Francophone Africa.

“Thanks to the monthly advertising reports Maverick Media Monitoring provides us at the beginning of

each month, I can follow the evolution of the advertising market more easily. The team is responsive and

attentive,” Emilie FIENAFF Marketing Director, Life TV, Cote d’Ivoire.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

