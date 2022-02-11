Marcelle Ruth Holds Walk against Cancer

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital (MRCC&SH) would hold its first-ever ‘Walk Against Cancer’ to mark the World Cancer month.

The Lagos-based ultra-modern medical centre stated that it was joining the rest of Nigeria and indeed the world to contribute its quota in keeping with this year’s theme: ‘Close The Care Gap.”

Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre stated this in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, which described the World Cancer Day that is held every February 4, as the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Elebute-Odunsi said the walk would be held tomorrow, Friday, February 11, from 7 a.m. and would cover a distance of five-kilometer beginning from the Lagos House, Marina to MRCC&SH to Victoria Island, Lagos via Adeola Odeku.

She said: “By raising worldwide awareness, improving education and catalysing personal, collective and government action, the world is challenged to work together to aim for a world where millions of cancer deaths are prevented and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care are equitable for all, no matter who you are or where you live.”

She said since its creation in 2000, the World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of our greatest challenges in history.

Elebute-Odunsi added that “2022 begins a 3-year campaign for impact in cancer care: this first year seeks to understand and recognise the inequities in care around the globe and to increasing awareness of early detection through health screening programs, which will literally save lives.”

