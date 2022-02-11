Lagos Pledges Hitch-free Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

The Lagos State Government has said that the state is ready to host the world as the 7th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon holds on Saturday, 12 February, 2022.

The state government, through the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), said all hands have been on deck to ensure that all participants, both local and foreign, enjoy the tournament this year like never before.

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Sola Aiyepeku said that the commission is working with the other stakeholders in the organisation of the World Athletics sanctioned event, adding that the marathon would be better packaged and organised than the previous editions.

Aiyepeku said the support from the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is expected to participate in the competition is massive, hence the assurance that the event is good to go.

“I can tell you that we are ready for the 7th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Despite the fact that we are having COVID-19 pandemic on our hands, which is not peculiar to us alone, as the world is still battling to curtail the spread of the disease, we have put all necessary machineries in place to hold the marathon in compliance with all Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“All relevant agencies of the Lagos State Government have been drafted to ensure that the marathon is hitch free this year,” Aiyepeku assures.

The executive Chairman said the premises of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos has been a beehive of activities since the registration for the marathon started as Nigerian participants have been coming in to register and pick necessary souvenirs meant for their participation in the competition.

This year’s edition will feature the return of the 10km physical race, alongside the 10km virtual race and the 42km physical race.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

