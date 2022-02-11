Kreifish Kitchen, the Innovative Foodtech, Logistics Platform, Connects Chefs, Homecooks, Food lovers

Mary Nnah

As the world grappled to contain the Covid 19 virus, a new normal was born; the remote lifestyle, forcing businesses to operate without walls. The culinary space in Nigeria was no exception. With Covid Protocol restrictions came the elimination of a wholesome dining experience.

Kreifish, an innovative food tech, and logistics company is bridging the gap by enhancing the online dining experience in Africa by connecting people to Chefs and Kitchens carefully curated for the best culinary experience within their reach.

Founder/CEO, Kreifish App, Elvis Okpaleke, explained that the app presents a level playing field for every skilled culinary professional, adding, “with the rising popularity of ghost kitchens, food tech is indeed promising.”

Founded in 2019 and launched in 2022 by Elvis Okpaleke, co-founder of the Play Network Africa, the Kreifish app is building a community where home cooks and chefs can create and transact business in an environment built solely with them in mind. All listed home cooks and chefs are independent and, in several locations, they are selected carefully and tested to meet the universal food and safety standard.

With an existing network of curated and verified home cooks and chefs offering meals they cook for family and friends; the Kreifish app provides customers access to a variety of delicious food options, including homemade, traditional African, and Caribbean meals prepared and delivered at great prices and convenience.

In addition, the app promotes dynamic cross-sell product recommendations, with a consolidated ordering and delivery experience with real-time updates, eliminating the regular hassles associated with digital ordering channels.

“The future for Kreifish is access and in the long- run, the app will create access for everyone, especially young people with culinary skills. Within the next few years, we hope to scale and venture into Agrotech, giving more people an edge to earn a living from the comfort of their homes”, the CEO of Kreifish noted further.

For aspiring restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, Kreifish presents a rare opportunity and structure for them to boost or start an online restaurant by leveraging on the existing customer database to connect them to more customers.

Discover and explore your local food scene and enjoy your favorite authentic traditional meals prepared by your neighborhood chefs. Save your favs to your list. Have them on speed dial and search effortlessly by meal or chefs.

Kreifish app, the online food delivery service that allows you to order the best home cooking straight to you from the best kitchens in your neighborhood, anytime, anywhere, is available for download on IOS and Android on https://kreifish.com/

