Jota’s Double Strike against Leicester Give Liverpool Vital Win

PREMIER LEAGUE

*10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool cut the deficit on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points with a dominant performance against Leicester at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a host of chances and reliable Portuguese forward Jota netted in each half, pouncing on Kasper Schmeichel’s parry from Virgil van Dijk’s effort for the first, before stroking a second late on.

The Reds still have a game in hand on champions City and another commanding display suggests the title race may not yet be a foregone conclusion.

Foxes goalkeeper Schmeichel was in inspired form and made crucial saves to twice deny Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz on his full debut.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench in the second half after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty and he too was unable to find a way past Schmeichel – and when he did, a sublime curling strike rattled the crossbar.

Leicester will rue the missed opportunity from James Maddison at 0-0 as the Englishman found space down the left edge of the area but his rising shot was pushed over the bar by Alisson.

Leicester’s poor season sees them stay in 12th place in the table, 10 points adrift of a Europa Conference League spot.

In another match, Gabriel scored the only goal and Gabriel Martinelli was given an unusual red card as Arsenal won at Wolves to go fifth in the table.

Defender Gabriel bundled home Alexandre Lacazette’s flick-on for the only first-half goal Wolves have conceded in the Premier League since October.

Gunners forward Martinelli was sent off in the second half for two bookings shown at the same time for infringements seconds apart – stopping a throw-in and a foul on Chiquinho.

The better chances came after that with Lacazette shooting wide but the visitors were holding on at the end.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale denied Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho had a shot blocked on the line.

It marked a first win for Arsenal in 2022 and denied Wolves the chance of a fourth league win in a row.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

