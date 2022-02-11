Jaiz Bank Records N4.2 Billion Unaudited Profits

James Emejo in Abuja

Islamic finance institution, Bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has said it increased Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N4.21 billion in 2021compared to N3.07 billion in the preceding year.

Also, Gross income, rose by 31.76 per cent to N25.84 billion from N19.61 billion in the period under review.

Results released by the Nigerian Exchange Group, further showed that the bank’s total asset grew by 19.62 per cent from N233.58 billion to N279.42 billion by 2021.

Shareholders’ funds for the review period grew by 14.84 per cent from N17.85 billion to N20.50 billion while earnings per share for the period increased by 21.62 per cent from 9.85 kobo to 11.98 kobo.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, Alhaji Hassan Usman attributed the positive performance to the bank’s footprints across the country as well as the strong ambition to provide par excellence service to customers while meeting their financial needs.

In a statement, he also congratulated the board, management and staff on these achievements, acknowledging the immense hard work of staff, excellent service delivery to customers, and support from shareholders.

The bank had consistently delivered remarkable results in the last four years, a reaffirmation of its continuous growth trajectory as the country’s leading non-interest bank.

