INEC REC Demands Retraction of Story on His Alleged APC Membership

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The solicitors of the newly confirmed Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) (South-south), Professor Rhoda Gumus, has called on the Convener of Concern Nigeria group and two other online news platforms to retract an alleged libelous publication that claimed she was a card carrying member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In the publication by the Convener of Concern Nigeria and published by two online platforms, alleged that Professor Gumus, who was nominated as a national commissioner by President Buhari, was a card-carrying member of the APC.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of some National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

Among the nominees was Prof. Gumus, who was the Dean of the School of Engineering at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island in Ammassoma, Bayelsa.

In a letter from his solicitors, Adams Fasingha and Co, said the publication has caused the professor embarrassment and eroded her dignity in the society.

In the letter signed by the Managing Solicitor, Adams Fasingha, said: “That our client is a Professor of Chemical Engineering in the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa state.

“That our client is non-partisan and does not belong to any known political party in Nigeria, including the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“That because of the academic track records of our client, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari, nominated her as Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, in sometimes December, 2021 and forwarded same to the National Assembly for confirmation.

“That our client was shocked and traumatized to hear that her name was published in the two purported print media that she was a card carrying member of the APC.

The letter further alleged that it was clear from the libelous publication was a manifest falsehood geared toward misleading the general public and drag her name in the mud.

The Solicitors said her picture was super-imposed to a fake register and membership slip while her signature was forged and thumb printed like an illiterate.

They therefore gave a 14 days ultimatum to the the group and the media concerned to retract the libelous, false and misleading article and published same in two national dailies in Nigeria, failure and refusal which will give them no alternative than to institute the matter to a court competent jurisdiction.

Now confirmed by the Senate, Prof Gumus who recently lost her husband, would be one of only two women at the commission. The 60-year-old professor is from Koroama community in Yenagoa Local Government area of Bayelsa. Her expertise is in Chemical Reaction Engineering and Reaction Kinetics.

