IBB Ladies Open: NGF Urges Players to Place Eyes on the Ball

Olawale Ajimotokan and Joel Itain Abuja

The Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF) has appealed to the players featuring at the 33rd IBB Ladies Open Championship which tees off today in Abuja to “have their heads down with eyes on the ball”.

The riveting NGF anthem was composed and produced by the President of the federation who also doubles as the DG National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

Runsewe recited the anthem during the colourful flag raising ceremony that had in attendance the Deputy Ambassador of the US to Nigeria, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Representative of the Ugandan High Commission, Solomon Kasirawa, Botswanan Taboka Masalila and representative of Zimbabwe High Commission, Mr Striole.

In the anthem which climaxed the flag hoisting ceremony, Runsewe asked golfers to unite and exhibit integrity, noting:”Solidarity, excellence is what we speak”.

The DG NCAC, who organised a cocktail for the participants, also urged the players to “Follow through” because there is “no game like golf”.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ugandan Ladies Golf Union, Anne Abeja, has expressed pride and absolute delight in being asked to raise her country’s flag at the ceremony.

Abeja described a proud moment raising the flag again since she last carried out the task 20 years ago.

“It was a wonderful, exhilarating moment for me to stand here and raise the flag on behalf of my country, Uganda” she said.

She expressed optimism that the East African nation that is featuring six players will give good account of themselves when the tournament ends on Sunday.

“All ladies from Team Uganda will play good game because as part of our team we have a member who has won the tournament before. We expect she will put up a good fight and a good game and she will be in the winning team possibly on Sunday”.

Abeja, who played IBB layout in February 2020 before the pandemic, said it will be challenging to play the course at this time of the year because it is very dry and all the holes are running.

“One has to play a cautious game because controlling the ball can be difficult. So it is never easy at IBB. The Nigerians have some good local players that are familiar with the course and have played the course very often. So they will put up a good fight. We expect all the ladies from other clubs in Nigeria will also put up a good fight as well as other countries that are represented,” Abeja said.

