House Pushes for Eradication of Female Genital Mutilation

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of Women Affairs and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to organise nation-wide sensitisation programmes to discourage the practice of female genital mutilation in the country.

It also commemorated the 2022 International Day of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) with the theme: “Zero Tolerance for FGM.”

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to eradicate the practice of FGM in Nigeria that was moved yesterday by Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson at plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

Johnson stated that the United Nations declared in 2003 that February 6 as an International Day for the Eradication of FGM.

“The move was designed to create global awareness on the dangers of female genital mutilation and drum support for the protection of the physical and mental health of women and girls,” he said.

He explained that FGM comprised of all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and it is recognised internationally as a violation of the rights and health of women and girls.

He expressed worries over the dangers which the unwholesome practice portends for the health and wellbeing of women and girls, ranging from urinary tract infections, infertility, hepatitis and other blood-borne diseases.

According to him, the female genital mutilation is an act of violence against women and girls and amounts to a violation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015.

“About 20 million girls and women in Nigeria and 20 per cent of Nigerian women aged between 15 to 49 years are reported to have undergone female genital mutilation in Nigeria.

“The United Nations Report published in 2020, reported that Nigeria ranked the third-highest number in cases of female genital mutilation in the world,” Johnson said.

The House, however, mandated its Committees on Women Affairs and Social Development, Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

