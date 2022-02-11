House Moves to Investigate Validity of Deep Blue Project

*Writes NPA, demands details of contract agreement

Udora Orizu in Abuja

In a move that has raised suspicions, the House of Representatives Committee on Navy is forging ahead to investigate the Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Ltd.

To that extent, the committee has written to the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) demanding details of contract agreement(s) between the agency, Federal Ministry of Transport, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and any other relevant legal documents related to the project for commencement of investigative hearings scheduled to begin February 22.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 11, 2021, inaugurated the Deep Blue Project, at the ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos State.

But the lawmakers at the plenary on 15 December 2021, adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Kalu, mandated the Committee to investigate the legality of the contract agreement “whether it is in line with extant laws and regulations,” and the standards of all platforms purchased for the Nigerian Navy to “determine whether they are according to specifications.”

The committee is also to determine the actual amount of money spent by the federal government on the Deep Blue contract and “any other matter” relating to the Deep Blue contract.

Kalu, in the motion, recalled that the Federal Ministry of Transportation, on July 27, 2017, and on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, entered into a contract known as the ‘Deep Blue’ contract of $195,300,000, an equivalent of N59,839,930,000, with a foreign private company, HLS International Limited, for the supply of certain security and surveillance equipment and systems.

However, in a letter dated February 9, 2022, signed by Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi and addressed to the Managing Director at NPA, Hadiza Usman Bello, the lawmakers also demanded list of items/equipment and platforms, including ships, helicopters, Arms and Ammunitions procured by the Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Ltd.

The letter, titled, ‘Need to Investigate the Deep Blue Contract to HSL International Limited,’ read in part: “The House at its plenary dated Wednesday, 15 December 2021, deliberated on the above subject matter and mandated the House Committee on Navy to carry out further Legislative processes.

“In view of the above and pursuant to Sections 62, 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (1999) as amended, Order 17, Rule 9 of the Standing Order of the House, and other extant rules and provisions on the control and management of public finances of the Federation with objective to ensuring public accountability, transparency, among others, the Committee is hereby requesting you to submit the following Documents/information listed and attend an Investigative Hearing as stated below: Contract Agreement(s) between the Federal Ministry of Transport, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and any other relevant legal document(s) that is related to Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Ltd.

“List of all items/equipment and platforms including ships, Helicopters, Arms and Ammunitions procured by the Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Ltd. as indicated in Annexure i. List of ALL items/equipment and Platforms purchased and the cost implication(s) including details of installment payment(s) made.

“This should include name of contractors, equipment manufacturers, addresses of companies, countries of their origin and phone numbers. The total amount of money spent by the Nigerian Government regarding to ALL the contracts. All procurement processes and details of each of the contract(s) or items/ equipment. Any other relevant information and document(s) relating to the Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Ltd.

“Note that all correspondences must be submitted in One (1) soft copy and fifty-five (55) hard copies, to Suite 0.01, Ground Floor, New Building, House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on or before Thursday 17th February, 2022. The hearing is scheduled thus: Date: Tuesday 22nd February, 2022. Time: 11:00am prompt Venue: Conference Room 028 House of Reps. New Building NASS Complex Abuja.

“Additionally, on the completion of the Hearing, the Committee may proceed for an on the spot verification exercise. Find here attached vote and Proceeding and other relevant documents. Treat as an urgent and a matter of National importance. While expecting your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and consideration at all times.”

