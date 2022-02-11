Gunmen Kill KADGIS Director

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Director of Operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda has been killed by gunmen.

The gunmen, about five in number, were said to have killed him in the early hours of Friday at his Barakallahu residence, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the gunmen killed him and fled without taking anything from the house.

The District Head of the Barkallahu community, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, saying the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa, who are residents of the community, visited the scene of the crime.

He described the incident as “a case of assassination as the gunmen only went to the victim’s house, killed him and left the community without taking anything neither did they attack the guard.”

Abdullahi said a neighbouring community was also attacked by the criminals, but there was no casualty.

“We feel they just attacked the community to make it look like an attack”, he said.

Speaking on the security situation in the area, the District Head said, “We have been facing various security breaches in the community informed by the vast ungoverned land taken over by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

