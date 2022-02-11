Green Energy to Commission LPG Extraction, Power Plants in Otakikpo

Operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), is set to commission the 12MMSCFD modular LPG extraction plant and the 6MW power generating plants at the Otakikpo Marginal Field in Q2 this year.

These associated gas utilisation projects, GEIL says, are a critical part of the operator’s gas flares-out project aimed at eliminating gas flaring, industrialising the host community by using the gas to generate energy to benefit both host community and the country at large.

With the scale of the modular LPG plant, which will be the first to be installed in the country, GEIL said it would showcase the success of the project to other industry players and the government as one of its contributions to eliminating associated gas flares in Nigerian oil fields.

As stated in a press release it issued on Sunday, the firm said the project got its Approval-To-Construct in April 2018 and was on FastTrack for completion.

The projects General Manager, Johnson Akinyemi emphasised: “By July 2019, the equipment fabrication had been completed with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and company representatives witnessing the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) in China which lasted for over a month.”

According to the GM, when completed, the project will supply daily about 60-metric-tonnes of LPG (cooking gas) to the domestic market. The plant works on a hybrid system and consists of four major processes – compression, dehydration, refrigeration, and hydrocarbon separation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the company, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, confirmed that GEIL has always highlighted the importance of delivering reliable and affordable energy to the world without jeopardising environmental and social excellence.

He continued that it is a commitment to this sustainable culture that propelled the company to prioritise, plan and implement the development of associated gas reserves in parallel with the oil reserves; “A very typical strategy that clearly separates us from our peers in the industry”.

