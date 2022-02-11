FoodCo Celebrates Valentine With Promo, Heroes Of Love Campaign

Leading Omni-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria, has announced a series of activities to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

According to Solomon Huesu, Marketing Manager, FoodCo Nigeria, the company is organizing a special promo for customers during the period as well as a social media competition tagged Heroes of Love.

Speaking on the promo, Huesu stated that customers will enjoy discounts across a variety of products in all FoodCo supermarket outlets. These include: groceries, household items, toiletries, cosmetics, and apparel, among others. For the Heroes of Love social media campaign, participants will be required to nominate individuals that have performed outstanding acts of sacrifice while the winning entries will be awarded with cash prizes.

Huesu stated that FoodCo’s decision to organize the promo and social media competition was motivated by the desire to tap into the season of love to show the company’s appreciation to loyal customers for their support over the years. He added that the Heroes of Love campaign was designed to encourage people to be their brother’s keeper, in line with the brand’s legacy of responsible community service.

“As a customer-centric brand, FoodCo is always keen to connect to touchpoints for engagement with our customers. A key component of that engagement is expressing our gratitude for their loyalty and support all through almost 40 years of our operations. Valentine is one of the many occasions that we celebrate them by offering amazing discounts.

“This year we are raising the bar by also encouraging both our customers and the general public to nominate people who through acts of valour and selflessness have distinguished themselves as heroes.”

Established 1982, FoodCo is a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment. The company operates the largest supermarket chain in the South-West Nigeria, outside Lagos and is presently one of only two omni-channel retailers in the country.

