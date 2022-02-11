Fireboy Hits over 350 million Streams on Audiomack

Fireboy DML Receives Plaque from Audiomack for Hitting Over 350 Million Streams

Nigerian superstar, singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML has been awarded by music streaming platform, Audiomack after surpassing over 350 million streams on the platform.

In 2019, the Afro-pop sensation and ‘Peru’ crooner released his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps which ramped up 153 million streams and his sophomore album ‘Apollo’ which had instant hits like ‘Champion’ and ‘Tattoo’ also gathered 154 million plays on Audiomack. The rest of the streams were generated from singles which pivoted Fireboly’s ingress to receiving this award.

The plaque was recently presented to Fireboy DML by Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson, at the Audiomack head office in New York City.

“In less than 4 years, Fireboy has made a mark in both the local and global music industry and we are very excited to commemorate the incredible feat of over 350million streams on Audiomack. At Audiomack, we believe in acknowledging and awarding talents for the milestone they have achieved in streaming and our goal is to highlight the hard work artistes are putting into their careers digitally and the contributions of supporting stakeholders including management teams, fans, and industry players like Audiomack,” Johnson.

