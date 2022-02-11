Fayemi Moves to Improve Security, Lands’ Administration, Orders Enumeration of Property

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For improved security and socio-economic development plans for the people of Ekiti State, the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the enumeration of all landed property and naming of all streets in the state.

Fayemi, whose administration has also commenced training of 485 enumerators to accomplish the task, said the proper land policy became imperative to guide

the state in view of the present security challenges, as well as to ensure even distribution of amenities, by ascertaining areas of deficit and surplus.

The governor, who stated this yesterday during the commencement of training for the enumerators and community relations officers in Ado Ekiti, regretted that lack of proper street naming and numbering in the state have hampered development.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Director-General, Bureau of Lands, Mrs. Funke Falodun, said the measure would also buoy the state land administration and management.

He noted that the programme midwifed by the Ekiti State Geospatial Data Centre (EK-SGDC) was in furtherance of the Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (STFAS) Disbursement Link Indicator (DLI) 11.3 Property Records Survey Scheme of Ekiti State.

According to him, “The essence of the training programme is to get the enumerators and the community relation officers abreast of the importance of quality spatial data collection to the development of our state.

“The success of any survey work depends on the quality and authenticity of the data collection. Let me emphasise that the state government is committed to the provision of infrastructures, improved security and general well-being of the people of this state.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Geographical Information System, Mr. Bode Ogunyemi, said the purpose of the training was to boost the effectiveness of the enumerators and community relation officers to gather authentic and accurate data to be deployed for good governance.

“Part of why many Nigerians were being denied visas to the United States is that they have no proper identification about their residential places. Even if you check the Google map, it would indicate the name of any area and number of each residence, but this is not applicable to Ekiti State.

“But if we have proper street naming and numbering, our people can have improved transactions in banks, get employment easily and the government can ascertain the actual distribution of public amenities to guide our actions and plans.

“We should also know that being able to trace every citizen to their residential places will improve security, as you all know the present security situation of the country.”

