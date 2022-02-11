Edo Business Woman, Pastor Disagree over Abduction of Four Minors in Benin, Threat to Life

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A Benin-city-based business woman, Mrs. Christy Oshogwe, has denied alleged abduction of four minors, who are children of her deceased younger sister.

She said the Founder/Senior Pastor of Evidence of Christ Redemption Mission

Church in Benin-city, Edo State, Emmanuel Obeneti Agbujufie, who was her late sister’s husband levelled the allegation against her, alleging threat to her life.

Oshogwe, who was in tears while addressing journalists in Benin-city, disclosed that her houses in the city and Lagos were recently invaded by soldiers and policemen, and pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, to come to her aid‎.

She explained that after the death of her sister, her family members at Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state,‎ decided that she should take good care of her four children, aged 7, 6, 4 and 2.

The business woman, however, expressed surprise that the husband of her late younger sister could accuse her of abducting the children.

According to her, “I am the elder sister to late Mrs. Aboshogwe Oshogwe, who died on April 30, 2018. Until her death, she was married to Mr. Emmanuel Obeneti Agbujufie, and they had four children-Goodluck, 7; Jesse, 6; Daniel, 4 (all males); and Emmanuella, 2 (female). The Oshogwe’s family is a close-knitted one, and we love one another tremendously. My other siblings are Paul and Leonard.

“We witnessed the marriage of our late

sister to the husband in spite of our fears that he might have only sought her hand in marriage just because of the pedigree of our family. This is because they met as school mates, and at the time of the marriage proposal, he had no visible means of income. Although, he promised to get a job in his Bayelsa State of origin, he did not do so.

“Rather, soon after the marriage, he stayed in Benin-city and claimed that he had a calling to be a pastor, and that he would administer a church. Since we could not do anything about it, we resolved to support our sister and the four children, and her husband financially. So that they would not suffer, especially in key areas as house rent and school fees of the children, which went on for over seven years.

“Things turned bad when we discovered that our sister was terribly sick and the husband did nothing to give her the needed medical care. Rather, he locked her up in their house off Universal Road in Benin-city, and claimed that he was praying for a miracle of healing for her. By the time we became aware of her ailment and its nature, it was almost too late, as she was diagnosed of cancer of the breast. We spent over N5 million without a kobo from her husband. Constant maltreatment by her husband led to shock, cardiac arrest and she died on April 30, 2018, with the husband refusing to attend his wife’s burial at Agenebode.”‎

Oshogwe added that surprisingly on

January 7, 2022, while she was in Lagos with the children, Agbujufie led policemen from Benin-city to arrest her and the children, and forcibly brought them back to Benin-city.

But in his reaction, Agbujufie said ‎ Oshogwe lied against him and unlawfully took custody of his children, insisting that he has the capacity to take care of his biological children.

“I was there for my late wife. Her overseas‐based sister assisting my late wife is not a crime on my part. There is no one in this world that does not need assistance. My late wife did not just die because of her sickness, but because they were jealous of her success in marrying a responsible man, as they troubled her with lies.

“As soon as my wife died, her family members started threatening me. I had to go and report to the police. Before I could get to the hospital, they had made away with my late wife’s body and my four children. Only for them to call me and gave me two days’ notice for her burial.

“Even at that, I went to Agenebode with my family and church members. Only for us to discover that they had already buried my wife, and they started attacking us. The police could not rescue us. It took the intervention of soldiers to save us from their attacks. They claimed that they had money. So, they tried to intimidate me with their wealth,” Agbujufie added.

He denied threatening the life of her sister-in-law and being a gold digger, but explained that he needed to take back his children.

