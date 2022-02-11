Aspira Appoints Adesua Etomi Wellington, Shattu Sani Garko Brand Ambassadors

*Launches Siri Beauty and Perfumed Soap

Mary Nnah

In pursuance of one of its core values of youth empowerment and its mission to recognise, reward and identify with the exploits and achievements of youthful players who have carved a niche for themselves across all sectors of the Nigerian economy, Aspira Nigeria Limited has unveiled Nigerian Acres, Adesuwa Etomi Wellington, as it brand ambassador.

This took place during the company’s launch of its brand new Beauty & Perfumed Bar Soap, SIRI.

Speaking during the event, Head Marketing, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Santosh Nair said, “The entertainment industry is one thriving space where youths are taking charge as icons and inspiring the younger generation.

“Having closely followed the youths in Nigeria, one personality we just couldn’t ignore is Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, a woman making a tremendous impact in one of the world’s largest movie-making industries – Nollywood.”

Speaking further on the reason for the choice of Adesua, Nair noted, “There is no gainsaying she has emerged as one of the most visible faces in Nollywood. Beyond that, her achievements as an icon align with the core values of Aspira; hence we are unveiling here today as the brand ambassador of Siri.”

He said further that as a Nigerian brand, another platform the company could not ignore was the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant current queen, Queen Shattu Sani Garko. Consequently, Aspira has also appointed her alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington as brand ambassador for its latest beauty product, Siri, adding, “the new queen is an icon of courage setting the pace for Nigerian youngsters.”

Aspira Nigeria Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of laundry care and personal health care products in Nigeria.

Located in the Northern commercial city of Kano, Aspira Nigeria Ltd. began operations in Nigeria in 2009, with the production of various detergents and soaps.

VIVA, being the most known and familiar brand today, taking over the detergent and soap industry.

