As Sifax Set the Pace in CSR

Sifax Group’s N250 million spend on Corporate Social Responsibility in 2021 has further enhanced a history that is constantly growing and evolving, in order to meet the needs of today’s complex business environment, writes Eromosele Abiodun

In recent years, corporate social responsibility (CSR) has grown to become an increasingly important metric within the business realm. Sustainability remains a core foundation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), a central aspect of many CSR policies. Enacting policies that support ESG and CSR may prove to be financially beneficial, as research has found a significant correlation between these policies and higher returns.

CSR is not just a business model; it is a practice that ensures businesses practice social responsibility. Businesses that have implemented CSR strategies successfully are those that are conscious of the effects their operations have on society as a whole. The overarching goal of these strategies is to support the wellbeing of society through initiatives that improve areas such as the environment, education, economy, and social issues.

The devastating effect of COVID-19 gives CSR even greater prominence as consumers seek to support businesses that align with their morals. Moreover, businesses will look to provide aid in a measurable way, whether it’s providing funds for vaccination drives or purchasing laptops for children who are remote learning. Regardless of the strategies a business chooses to employ, it’s crucial to define and implement these strategies promptly.

Meanwhile, research has shown that companies are increasingly ramping up their focus on social responsibility, whether its championing women’s rights, protecting the environment, or attempting to obliterate poverty, on local, national, or global levels.

Over the years, some companies in Nigeria has taken the lead in giving back to communities, one of such companies in Sifax Group, a company with a long history of CSR. Sifax Group is a conglomerate with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Financial Services and Hospitality

The group has proven time and again that it is not in business just to make money. Sifax Group, stakeholders submitted, are a socially responsible corporate citizen that believes that the community where we operate should feel our impact.

Its CSR focus is divided into the following focus areas: Community empowerment and development, Education, Philanthropy for indigent students, Collaboration with relevant NGOs, Partnerships, Sports & Entertainment.

It is noteworthy to state that Sifax Group has a rich history of Corporate Social Responsibility, a history that is constantly growing and evolving, in order to meet the needs of today’s complex business environment.

“CSR is at the core of the company’s business philosophy because of the firm belief that our investments and activities should bring positive results to both the company and the society. This unique philosophy has continued to guide both the company and its people to the extent that social responsibility has become a culture at SIFAX Group.

“This commitment we demonstrate through investment in our community; encouraging employee volunteering; protecting our environment, adhering to high ethical standards; ensuring a safe and healthy workplace; promoting diversity in our workforce and much more, “the company said recently.

Record CSR Spend

Last week, Sifax Group announced that it spent over N250 million on corporate social responsibility programmes across Nigeria in 2021.

The company said its CSR is focused primarily on education, health, economic empowerment (youth and women) and the physically-challenged.

“On education and health, hundreds of indigent students enjoyed full scholarship while equipment and facilities were donated to public educational and health institutions. Individuals with medical emergencies also received financial support.

“Youth and women economic empowerment also took a large chunk of the budget with skill acquisition trainings organized for unemployed youths and women across the country. Business grants were also extended to those who completed the training programmes. Some targeted and disadvantaged poor households were also catered to as food items were donated to them on a monthly basis.

“Various initiatives targeted at the physically-challenged children living with conditions like autism, down syndrome and the blind were also supported by the company in the course of the year. Most of these projects were executed through its philanthropic arm, Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF) which has offices in Lagos, Zaria and Umuahia, “the company said.

Speaking on the 2021 CSR projects, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi said one of the key pillars of the company’s business philosophy is to positively impact humanity and the society in any economy where the company carries out its operations.

According to him: “Right from the inception of our company in 1988, we have integrated social impact into our business strategy. Our businesses are not designed for profit making alone. We see ourselves as a platform that support social causes that provide access to opportunities, engender social stability and economic prosperity. We are motivated to do more when we see the physical impact of these CSR projects on the beneficiaries who today run into thousands.”

Executive Coordinator, AAAF, Foluke Ademokun on her own part, noted that the beneficiaries of the various programmes are making a judicious use of the opportunities, adding that the Foundation seeks to partner with more sponsors, both domestic and international, as well as other stakeholders, in order to touch more lives.

2021 CSR projects

Its 2021 CSR spend was lead by the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, a foundation it established to help scale up its philanthropic activities. The foundation is named after the mother of its GEVC- Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi. The foundation’s focus includes: support for widows, scholarships/school fees for indigent students, girl-child empowerment, women empowerment, rural health outreach and many more. The foundation’s offices are in Lagos, Zaria and Abia state.

AAAF- Zaria

One of the major beneficiary of its CSR last year was AAAF_Zaria, which got a total sum N33,000,000 with a monthly donation of N2,750,000.

This is excluding the N1,000,000 sent in October for the free medicals carried out in the foundation.

“In the course of activities in the foundation, we have different areas in which these funds are utilized. Our skill acquisition programme is segmented into various categories; Fashion design, shoe making, ICT, Home decoration (knitting, bed sheet and throw pillows), Bag making, Wire work (ear ring and neck lace) and P.O.P. In the past 7years the foundation have graduated almost 16,000 to 17,000 students.

“Those who participated are both male and female with ages ranging from 15yrs to 40 years, in each class room, we have 15 to 20 students, and the duration is between 3months to 6 months, depending on the skill, so at least we have like 40,45 to 50 students daily who are present to learn these skills, “Sifax said.

CSR Direct Spend

The Next Titan: SIFAX Group is the associate sponsor of the show. The Next Titan is Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality TV show where youths between the ages of 18-40 are allowed to pitch their business idea for a grand prize.

“SIFAX Group is the only brand that has supported this show right from its inception. Out support for this show is put at N20million naira per annum.

“We are supporting this show in other to empower the next set of wealth creators in the country and also to help reduce the scourge of unemployment prevalent in the country. With this show, youths can begin to think of entrepreneurship opportunities and become employers of labour rather than being dependent on government or white collar jobs, “it stated.

Sifax also supports Initiative for National Growth, an NGO that caters for children with special needs.

Another organization that the company supports is the MoRainbow Foundation. MoRainbow Foundation aims to help eliminate the stigma that is associated with living with Down syndrome. The foundation achieves its aim by creating an early intervention network to affected children in Nigeria.

The Chesri Foundation, an NGO, positioned to improve lives through proactive community advocacy also benefited from Sifax. In 2021, SIFAX Group supported the foundation on one of its safe school initiatives to educate over 200 children across five public schools in Lagos on the pitfalls of juvenile delinquencies and personal hygiene.

The beneficiary schools are – United Christian Secondary School, Apapa; Apapa Senior High School, Randle Senior Secondary School, Surulere and New Era Senior Girls School, Surulere.

During the period under review, Sifax also supported the South-West Para-Athletics Championship, a sports competition organized by the Lagos Para-Athletics Association.

The competition is aimed at supporting promoting the sports talents of people living with disabilities.

Athletes from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states competed for honours at the three-day event. This event sponsored by SIFAX Group was to the tune of N5m and took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Also, Afolabi collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Sports to adopt athletes that represented Nigeria at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

He provided over $10,000 each to Aruna Quadri and Funke Oshonaike who represented Nigeria at the Table Tennis event at the tournament.

Dental Outreach/ football competition

Every year, the company in partnership with the University of Ibadan Dental Students Association (UADS) organizes a rural dental outreach for residents of Ibadan. Asides free dental checks, beneficiaries also enjoy body mass index (BMI) measurement, blood pressure test, random blood glucose measurement, blood pressure measurement, dental clerking, examination and referrals, extractions and scaling and polishing.

Also, the company is making giant strides in the area of sports development across the country through the Taiwo Afolabi U-17 football competition.

The Alimosho Youth Empowerment

Annually, the company supports the Alimosho Youths Empowerment Scheme. The empowerment scheme is meant to train youths in the Alimosho area of Lagos state with hands – on vocational skills. Youths are trained on various vocational skills such as tailoring, barbing, cooking, baking, bag making, shoe making, soap making amongst others. After the 5-weeks training, participants are given a starter’s pack, containing basic equipment to start their businesses.

IDP Support in Northern Nigeria



The company, said it has also supported children displaced by the insecurity in the Northern part of Nigeria through an NGO- Chen Education. Chen Education, it said, is a non-profit organisation that caters to the displaced children affected by the security situation in the Northern part of Nigeria.

