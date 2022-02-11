Ariston Extends Partnership Deal with Juventus FC

Ariston, the leading and most international brand of Ariston Group – one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, and Juventus, the world-renowned Italian football club based in Turin have joined forces in Africa, signing a regional partnership starting from February 2022.

This is the third step of a successful collaboration among Ariston and Juventus that started a in China and Indonesia in 2021.

With this regional partnership, the two Italian brands joined their ambitions of growth and development assuring high performances thanks to their common attitude.

“Challenges Deserve Champions”, the claim of the partnership, well summarizes the shared mindset. Challenge is a value deeply rooted in the culture of both Ariston and Juventus. Ariston seeks success with determination, aspiring to ensure comfort, thanks to its high quality of products, solutions, pre-and after-sales support. Likewise, Juventus always fights to achieve unbelievable performances.

Champions mean people: to face new and demanding challenges, both Ariston and Juventus need to have great teams, with the right skills, passion, enthusiasm, and attitude – striving to top levels of performance.

During the presentation event, broadcast directly from Allianz Stadium, the Juventus players Kean, Rabiot, Szczesny, and the Juventus Legend Fabrizio Ravanelli, congratulated Ariston and Juventus for the partnership.

Chief Executive Officer of Ariston Group, Laurent Jacquemin, commented: “I am thrilled to announce the new step of this partnership today, rooted in Italian excellence and with a global vision and reach, to win the great challenges of the African markets. Our commitment in Africa is paramount, with over thousands of distributors & partners and a broad range of products, including Electric, Gas, Solar water heaters, and boilers, which makes us today among the leaders in the territory. Teaming up with Juventus in Africa further reinforces our position”.

