AREWA24 Announces Launch of New Drama, Film Division

Mary Nnah

AREWA24, the leading Hausa language family entertainment and lifestyle television channel with a production studio in Nigeria and West Africa, announces the launch of its new Original Drama and Film Division.

The new company production division will develop scripts and produce a slate of new original drama series and feature films, telling authentic African stories from Northern Nigeria and West Africa in both the Hausa language and in core English.

AREWA24’s production studios are already producing and broadcasting the two most popular and highest rated Hausa language drama series in Northern Nigeria and West Africa, “Dadin Kowa” which is in its 25th season, and the channel’s runaway hit political thriller, “Kwana Casa’in” (“90 Days”), which just concluded production on Season-7. Several new original drama series are currently in development and the company will be debuting its first originally produced premier feature film in Q4 2022.

Speaking recently about the new development, AREWA24’s CEO, Jacob Arback, said “We are now positioned to be a major Pan African producer of scripted, authentic African content – for Nigeria, for Africa and for viewers in the West who are becoming more and more exposed to the unique and compelling stories being told in high-quality dramas and films from the Continent.”

With the creation of this new Original Drama and Film Division, AREWA24 will leverage its own production resources and expertise, as well as look to partner with top creative talent from throughout the world, and with the major global streaming services, to develop and produce an expanding slate of scripted narrative content.

