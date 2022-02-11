Anambra Govt Invites Google to Train Teachers on Digital Learning

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State government, working in partnership with an education consultancy firm, Integral Development Konsult (IDK) has concluded arrangement with Google to train teachers on digital learning.

Chief Executive Officer of IDK, Mrs Chinwe Nweke disclosed this in a joint press conference with the state commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha, yesterday.

Nweke said the state government, partnering with IDK has invited the education department of Google, to speak in an education digitalization summit, which would be held later this month.

She said the aim of the summit was to enhance the skills of teachers in digital learning, while listing other leading companies in the Information Communication Technology world, who would also be speaking at the summit to include; Dell, HP, Zinox, Coscharis and others.

“We are looking for a way we can use technology to bridge the digital gap. We are introducing ICT into basic education pedagogy, and we are looking at how we can use technology to change learning and affect the students’ lives.

“Anambra is very serious with digitalization of learning, and we are inviting a panel of ICT companies to look into our sub topics, which will be dealing with affordability of gadgets, internet networks in far-flung places in Anambra and solar energy as a source of power for these gadgets.

“We have a lot of leading companies we have invited, to lead discussions in the various sub-topics. We are hoping that at the end of discussions, we will come up with a blueprint that will guide Anambra State government to transform, or cause rapid transformation of learning.”

She added that the summit will herald the launch of a one-student-one-laptop campaign, which will be geared towards getting well to do individuals in the state to make donations that will help procure laptops for students in the state.

Speaking at the press conference, Basic Education commissioner, Prof Kate Omenugha stated that Anambra government has been in the forefront of ensuring digitalization of learning, and was able to show it’s dominance in the area, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

