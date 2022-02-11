Akeredolu: My Administration Will Never Touch LG Funds

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has said his administration will not temper with money meant for the local government areas, but will continue to ensure that the funds are properly used.

The governor stated this yesterday in Akure while distributing 18 Units of JMC pick-up utility vehicles for the 18 LGAs chairmen across the state.

Akeredolu, who also handed over three vehicles to the State Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’ as part of his administration efforts to boost security operation in the state, said the vehicles were handed over to the council chairmen and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters in order to ensure smooth operations at the local government level.

The governor, who said the vehicles distributed were bought from money which was saved from the local government fund, particularly remaining fund gathered after payment of workers, warned that the vehicles are not meant for individuals, stressing that they were bought for the local councils for the use of the chairmen.

He said: “To the local government area chairmen, I want to congratulate you. Under the able leadership of the deputy governor and your commissioner, they have done well. You chose to find a way for us to be able to buy these vehicles. I advised that you save up for some time and we arrange for these vehicles to come so that you can complete payment on installment. I am glad that you only have one installment to complete it now.

“These vehicles are not for any individual. We have not bought vehicle for any individual. We have bought these vehicles for each local government area, and for the chairman to use. Use these vehicles very well. You are chairman today, but you may not be tomorrow. Use it very well because when you leave, you are not taking it away.

“When you leave here, get to ODIRS, get the vehicles registered in the name of the local government area. Put the number plate there for all to see. Don’t cover number plates. Any vehicle that the number is covered will be impounded by Amotekun. We have discussed it at the Security Council. Only the governor and the deputy governor are allowed to do that. Get the number of the headquarters of each of the local government areas,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

