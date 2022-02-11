Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: AFN Appoints Onikeku, Osheku Technical Delegates

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has appointed its technical director, Samuel Onikeku and foremost athletics coach, Tony Osheku as technical delegates to the Silver-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which holds this weekend in Lagos.

Onikeku, a former Nigeria international and Osheku, one of the most knowledgeable coaches in road running in Nigeria will, together with World Athletics’ technical delegate be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable Rules and Regulations and World Athletics Label Road Race Regulations.

The Organiser of the race will provide all necessary passes, accreditation and assistance to give to the technical delegates access to the requested operational areas and pre-race meetings, and generally facilitate their work.

AFN Secretary General, Prince Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku says the organisation and conduct of the federation’s events will henceforth be overseen by the appointment of appropriately skilled and experienced Technical Delegates in line with international best practices.

“The AFN under the leadership of Chief Tonobok Okowa will ensure all international best pracices are ensured in the running of our programmes going forward and we have started with the Access Bank Lagos City marathon, one of the two silver-label road races in Nigeria,” said Beyioku.

The AFN Secretary General is delighted that Nigeria has two world rated road running events and thanked the organisers of the two races for putting Nigeria firmly on the map of the world in terms of sports.

”World Athletics Label Road Races are races that the international governing body for athletics designates as one of the leading road races around the world. We are delighted Nigeria has two of such races,” he further said.

The second race is the Okpekpe international 10km road race, the first race to be granted a label rating in Nigeria and West Africa by World Athletics.

