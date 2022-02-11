Accelerex Set to Reward Customers

Accelerex, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, is set to reward its customers at the City Mall and Ilupeju outlets of The Bazaar Supermarket on February 14, 2022, to commemorate this year’s Valentine’s Day. This gesture is in furtherance of the Company’s commitment to appreciate customers for their continued patronage.

Reacting to this, the Company’s Executive Director, Operations, Mr.Stanley Peters, said the activity is an expression of love and Valentine’s Day presented the perfect opportunity to demonstrate to their customers how much they are treasured.

“As a brand, we are showing the public that ours is not one without emotions but one that loves, gives and rewards. We are using this opportunity to express love and gratitude to our customers by partnering with one of our esteemed merchants, The Bazaar Supermarket. We invite the public to shop at the Ilupeju and the City Mall branches of The Bazaar on February 14, spend above N5,000 and be rewarded with exciting gifts,” he revealed.

