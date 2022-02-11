2023: Southern Presidency Legitimate Demand, Not Threat, Says Middle Belt Forum

Kingsley Nweseh, Adedayo Akinwale and Nume Ekeghe

The Middle Belt Forum has described the growing agitation for southern presidency ahead of the 2023 elections as a legitimate demand.

It stated that it was unfortunate if the demand for southern presidency had been misconstrued as a threat by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

The National President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, stated this yesterday while featuring on ‘The Good Morning Show’ on ARISE News Channel.

He said there are so many competent people from the South who can transform the economic misdeed the country is currently suffering from as well as stop the insurgency ravaging the country.

Reacting to the statement credited to the ACF that the South cannot threaten their way to power, Pogu said there wasn’t any threat in demanding what is right, what is good and what is needed at the moment.

He stated that: “If demanding for what is right, what is expedient, what even the north should have preferred over those of them calling for continuation of the northern presidency, if they call that a threat, then it is unfortunate. Because we have done this in the past, it worked for Nigeria. Just because of NADECO, we did not only had a southern president in 1999 but we had candidates from the major political parties from Yoruba extraction-micro-zoned to the South-west.

“Those of us in the Middle Belt who see the northern presidency now as a presidency full of sentiment, nepotism and people who called insurgents “our boys” and therefore being treated as our boys rather than as people who are a menace to the society, and therefore allowing them to continue to operate and perpetuate evil in this country.

“We, therefore, feel that that should be discontinued, we feel the people in ACF who are still holding on to the belief that the north should continue holding the presidency by 2023 should have a rethink.”

Pogu was of the opinion that any sane person seeing the kind of situation the country found itself would support the agitation for a southern presidency, noting that the Middle Belt felt the presidency should go to the South.

He pointed out that the gentleman arrangement was not even their making, saying it was an agreement that all the political parties have entered into and it is now good for Nigeria.

Pogu stressed that: “Let ‘our boys’ syndrome disappear. Let our bushes be cleared of these bandits, let the economy start to run normally, let Nigeria become a nation rather than pockets of nations.”

On the argument by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwanso, that in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999, the South has been in power for 14 years as against two years of the North, Pogu stressed that it was unfortunate to have people thinking that way.

According to him, “Anybody who wants to say something to favour him will always put an argument forward in his favour and that is exactly what they are doing. Those of us who are advocating for the presidency to move in the South think now we have had eight years presidency in the North has not augured well for Nigeria.”

