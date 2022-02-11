2023: Akwa Ibom APC Stakeholders Urge Akpanudoedehe to Contest for Gov

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Critical stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the Secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, to contest the governorship seat in 2023.

The resolution of the stakeholders was contained in a communique issued yesterday after a meeting of prominent leaders of the party in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The communique revealed that Mr. Atuekong Etiebet moved the motion that Akpanudoedehe be summoned to join the governorship race, and was seconded by a former governorship candidate in 2015 and Political Adviser in the state, Archbishop Samuel Akpan.

The stakeholders insisted that Akpanudoedehe is the ideal person to win election for APC in the state in 2023.

It said: “After exhaustive deliberation, the motion was overwhelmingly passed with a notation for the resolution taken by a credible collection of Akwa Ibom State APC stakeholders to be conveyed to the senator that his love for humanity and service to the people, relentless energy to mobilise the people, as well as his capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potential that can win the election for the party in the state.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party in the state, Hon. Uduak Etim, has petitioned the national leadership of the party over allegation that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senate Godswill Akpabio, has an agenda to destabilise the APC in the state.

In the petition titled: ‘Akpabio-Backed ADF: Matters Arising in Akwa Ibom APC’, Etim alleged that the minister wasn’t considering the fast-approaching elections, but was bent on foisting his foot soldiers on the party.

The petition read: “Senator Akpabio’s fears are why he formed the renegade and shadowy political group named Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) and funded it to pursue an agenda to destabilise the APC in his desperation to secure his selfish goals.

“It is on good authority that Akpabio has met several respected APC leaders in the state, including Akpanudoedehe, over his fears of retribution. Akpabio has been assured severally that his past misdeeds have been forgiven and forgotten.”

Etim noted that the focus and task before the APC and its leader are to rescue Akwa Ibom State from the shackles of the failed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.

He added: “Senator Akpabio’s fears are why he formed the renegade and shadowy political group named Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) and funded it to pursue an agenda to destabilise the APC in his desperation to secure his selfish goals.”

Etim stressed that the group consists of disgruntled politicians all of who belonged in the PDP fold, who decamped from 2015 and later on, after the loss of the PDP at the centre.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

