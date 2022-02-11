2023: 30,000 APC Youths to Converge on Calabar

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have announced plans to hold a summit in the state capital for about 30,000 participants to showcase and lobby for their inclusion in all spheres of governance in the nearest future.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. Oden Ewa, who made the announcement at a press conference last Wednesday, said the summit billed for February 19 at the UJ. Esuene Stadium, would be staged at the instance of APC Youth Lobby Group.

Oden said the youths, who would be drawn from different fields of human and vocational endeavour, would showcase and promote the need for youth inclusiveness in governance.

He said the lobby group is made of young professional in the Governor Ben Ayade administration as well as others that are independent.

Oden said the mandate of the youth summit is to bring all relevant stakeholders on the table and to demonstrate their capacity to mobilised and win elections in the state, starting from the forth coming by-elections in the state on February 26.

“We are also here to thanked our Governor, Ben Ayade, for giving us the opportunity more than any other administration put together in the history of our state,” Oden said.

The chairman expressed gratitude to the State Executive Committee of the APC for sensitising members of the party ahead of the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and the Akpabuyo state constituency.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Janet Ekpeyong, said the summit is a youth awareness campaign for the wonderful support the governor had provided for the youths in the state.

