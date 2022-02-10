Visa Set to Promote Innovation in Fintech with $45,000 Prize

Emma Okonji

The Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global open innovation programme is inviting Fintech and payment startups to showcase their innovative products and solutions in a competition that will help finalists gain firsthand exposure to key Fintech stakeholders across banking, merchant, Venture Capitalist (VC) and government sectors.

Winners of the competition will be awarded monetary prizes and the opportunity to partner with a global, trusted brand like Visa.

This year’s programme has expanded to include startups that are using cryptocurrency and Visa Direct, a payment solution that can help businesses move money to billions of endpoints worldwide via card and account rails, in innovative ways. Finalists from across the world that are driving economic growth will converge in Qatar this November for the VEI finals.

Announcing the initiative, Vice President, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, said: “Fintechs and other payments innovators are transforming the way consumers and businesses make payments, making it easier for more people to access the money they need when they need it, and the pandemic has seen this become more critical than ever.”

The Co-founder and Chief Executive of PAYZE, who won the 2021 VEI CEMEA, Giorgi Tsurtsumia, said: “Competing on a global stage alongside some of the most prestigious startups in the world and, more importantly, being able to receive that global exposure and support from a trusted brand like Visa, was an exceptional achievement for PAYZE.”

PAYZE is an e-commerce-oriented fintech that enables businesses across CIS countries to accept payments from around the world through a single integration. With the support of Visa’s network and a cash prize of $25,000, the PAYZE team is busy fulfilling their vision, having processed more than 250,000 transactions across 2021.

The competition also saw Karachi-based Fintech, Safepay, win the CEMEA Audience Favorite award and $10,000 in prize money. Safepay specializes in secure payment processing for e-commerce stores and helps merchants increase checkout conversions, expedite receivables, and streamline sales by allowing their customers to pay online.

