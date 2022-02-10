Verraki Partners Congratulates Junior Achievement Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Managing Partner of Verraki, Niyi Yusuf has congratulated Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA Worldwide) – the world’s largest non-profit economic education organization operating in 120 countries, over JA Worldwide’s nomination for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

The organisation was recognised for its global reach and exceptional success in delivering economic empowerment to youth at scale, and its ability to find unity in diversity.

Reacting to the news, Yusuf mentioned that Verraki was a proud supporter of Junior Achievement Nigeria and its global networks and is glad that the network’s efforts are been recognized.

“This is undoubtedly a historic milestone for Junior Achievement Nigeria, and Verraki is proud to be associated with Junior Achievement Worldwide, through the JA Nigeria and JA Africa. JAN has significantly contributed to the empowerment and economic education of both in-and-out of school Nigerian youth with its unique, experiential, and entrepreneurial education focusing on the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship, financial literacy as well as digital literacy and its collaborative style of pooling resources from the private and public sector to achieve its mandate. It is heartwarming that JA Worldwide and all members of the JA network are being recognised for their heritage of impacting the lives of our young ones”, Yusuf said.

For centuries, unemployment and poverty have led to political instability, violence, and war. By economically empowering youth on all continents (even during this pandemic), JA continues to serve as a conduit for peace across its 340 local offices in 115 countries and envisions a world where young people have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of JA Worldwide, Asheesh Advani, said: “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skills and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

In her response, the Executive Director of JA Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, said: “It is an honour to be part of the JA Network and we join our colleagues across the world in celebrating this recognition of our efforts to educate and empower young people across the world. Through our unique blend of entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial literacy, and work readiness programs, we, at JA Nigeria, aim to ensure that Nigerian youth, regardless of socioeconomic status, maximize their potential and take ownership of their economic future as they become leaders of tomorrow.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

