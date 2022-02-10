US Agency Commends Bauchi for Prioritising Healthcare Delivery

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The United States’ Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State for his commitment towards prioritising healthcare services in the state.

The CDC Director for Immunisation, Dr. Omotayo Bolu, made the commendation yesterday when she led some officials of the center on an advocacy visit to the governor in Bauchi.

Bolu explained that the advocacy visit is aimed at soliciting for support to improve COVID-19 vaccination uptake and support polio and other healthcare campaigns.

According to her, Bauchi was top on COVID-19 vaccination and stressed the need for provision and timely release of state counterpart funds for the campaigns.

She pleaded with the governor to direct local government chairmen to increase their leadership and support on a daily basis to improve healthcare coverage.

“Your Excellency, Bauchi State cares for its people and therefore we are confident that you can improve on the coverage for COVID19 vaccination, routine immunisation, polio and other health campaigns by increasing involvement of the traditional and religious leaders, increase mass vaccination teams and health care workers to support health in rural and semi urban areas,” she said.

Bolu used the medium to congratulate Governor Bala Mohammed for his achievements in infrastructural development, describing it as a key towards ensuring effective healthcare delivery.

Responding, Governor Mohammed said his administration would continue to leverage on the various interventions of the center in order to ensure improvement in the healthcare delivery.

The governor appreciated the center for supporting his administration to tackle some challenges in the healthcare system, and declared total commitment of the state government in providing the needed support with a view to accessing more interventions.

“Bauchi State Government as part of effort to overcome the numerous challenges in the healthcare, it has declared a state of emergency on health sector and so far we have seen it result.

“My administration has renovated and constructed many primary healthcare centers to ensure effective healthcare coverage in the state.

