Unilorin ASUU Begins Work-free Day Ahead of National Strike Action

Hammed Shittu

Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities(ASUU) University of Ilorin branch have commenced a work-free day for the members of the union ahead of full blown commencement of the nationwide strike action.

However, a visit of our correspondent to the campus of the University yesterday showed the absence of lecturers at the classes.

The development has affected the ongoing second semester examinations of the school.

In a statement issued in Ilorin signed by the ASUU Unilorin branch, Professor Moyosore Ajao and Secretary, Professor A.G Olatunji stated that, the development became imperative in view of the negative attitude of the Federal government on the agreements reached with the ASUU.

