Setting New Standards for Non-profit Fusion of Arts, Health

In this report, Sunday Ehigiator writes that the newly opened ‘Okunrin Meta Gallery and Creative Hub’ by Sickle-cell Advocacy and Management Initiative, is all about setting new standards for a non-profit fusion of arts and health

The concept of the arts and mental health in therapeutic healing is fast becoming a necessity in impacting the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of people; however, improving mental health is dependent on how we use arts and creativity to impact society.

Art and health have been at the center of human interest from the beginning of recorded history.

Over the past decade, health psychologists have cautiously begun looking at how the arts might be used in a variety of ways to heal emotional injuries, increase understanding of one and others, develop a capacity for self-reflection, reduce symptoms, and alter behaviors and thinking patterns.

Health experts equally asserted that engaging in the arts seems to be growing in popularity as a way to improve your wellbeing, as participating in the arts can enable people to deal with a wide range of mental ill-health conditions and psychological distress.

Arts is said to be capable of helping people to improve on their mental health through creativity and creative ways of expressing themselves without having to use words

Given the ubiquity of creative expressions, as well as the relative ease of engagement, the extent to which psychological and physiological effects are sustainably health-enhancing is still an important area for public health investigation.

It was against this backdrop that SAMI established the ‘Okunrin Meta Gallery and Creative Hub’ to serve as a hub for creative artists and non-artists even with chronic health conditions to express their creativity.

In commemoration of the official opening, the hub organised a week-long charity art exhibition themed: ‘Geometrics: The Struggle, The Joy, The Victory’, with a focus on stories about sickle cell.

The event featured the collaborative works of visual and mixed media artists, the Executive Director of SAMI, Toyin Adesola, and Popular Documentarian, Olalekan Olafusi.

Other features of the event were book reading sessions with authors and celebrities like Sefi Atta, SACO, and Yinka Davies, and knowledge-sharing sessions involving photographers, documentarians, spoken word, and dance.

In his opening remarks, the MD/CEO of System Specs Ltd, Mr. John Obaro, who opened the exhibition, articulated his excitement at the great impact that SAMI is having on several Nigerians living with sickle cell, especially those from low-income families and communities. He then called on young Nigerian artists to optimise the opportunity that the Creative Hub offers.

He equally noted that “The arts offer solace to weary spirits, and are believed to provide a veritable medium of expression for people to unburden emotions, engage the mind. The role of arts in medicine and public health is underscored by this.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Phillips Consulting, Foluso Phillips, praised the organisation for its immense lifesaving efforts over the 13 years.

“Many ‘warriors’ (as people living with sickle cell are called), have found as a haven from the intricate struggles for breath and torrents of pain which characterises the genetic condition.

“The purpose of this event was also to raise funds for the project of the organisation targeted at people with the blood disorder.

“Art is a fantastic hobby that can have many positive effects on our mental health. There are a handful of benefits of art including of some sort in your life. Be that drawing, painting, playing music, and many more creative disciplines, the links between art and mental health are many.

“Out of all of the mental health benefits of art, creative expression is the most relatable to ‘Warriors’. However, sometimes creativity is something that you take for granted when looking for a fun activity.

“Being allowed to be creative means that you have an outlet to use your imagination, and also your feelings and emotions, and this is where the hub comes to play. This freedom alone lays the foundation for other benefits that art provides.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of SAMI, Toyin Adesola, stated that arts, creativity, and health are a collaborative effort.

“One of the main purposes of having a creative outlet is to create a room for self-expression as a way to cope with distress, especially when it comes from general stress or other mental health issues like depression and anxiety disorders.

“Although art can be beneficial on its own, there is also art therapy where you work with a professional to find relief by interpreting the art you create and finding solutions for you. And this is the vision.”

She, therefore, urged young and upcoming artists, ‘Warriors’, and others alike, to avail themselves with the space Okunrin Meta Gallery and Creative Hub offers, so to find expressions and create, promote their boundless artistic and innovative skills.

