Port Harcourt Disco Inaugurates Scheme to Improve Power Supply

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

To meet the increasing electricity needs of customers, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc has unveiled a new business structure.

The structure, according to the firm, will tackle the challenging dynamics in the business operating environment.

The new regional structure will replace the existing zonal structure for quick wins, and produce smart goals in an evolving business environment.

The Managing Director of PHED, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, disclosed this at a meeting in Port Harcourt, River State, with executives of both the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employee (NUEE).

Ajagbawa informed members of the unions that the new structure was intended to quickly drive performance and monitor the company’s operations at product levels.

He listed the three product categories as: “Maximum demand (MD), non-maximum demand post-paid customers (PP), and pre-paid metered customers (PPM).”

According to him, the model will be delivered on a six-region structure, three product managers and commercial officers supported by several linesmen.

Ajagbawa commended the zonal/feeder management structure that existed, and noted that it had made giant strides in improving the company’s revenue.

However, the company is still struggling and has introduced this new model to help further achieve the company’s objectives.

He said: “The challenges of the company, as it is industry-wide, but with peculiar scenarios in the PHED, ranging from inability to collect revenue from a large percentage of our customers, restiveness, staff assault, deductions from source by authorities, inability to meet contractual agreements, paying TCN for energy not sold to a segment of consumers among others.”

Ajagbawa, therefore, sought the support and understanding of labour leaders on the modalities of implementation of the new business model, and revealed that additional lines workers would be hired to bridge operational gaps.

He also stated that the existing crop of marketers and feeder managers may not have active roles like before based on the new structure.

Ajagbawa appealed to the union leaders to assist in sensitising their members on the objectives of the company and what their members are required to do to help the new business model succeed.

Responding, the labour leaders commended the idea, and agreed that through internal advertisement, the vacancies could be announced with marketers and feeder managers given the first opportunity to apply, and those who are successful could be trained and converted to linesmen.

The union leaders agreed to assist in sensitising their members, noting that they have successfully done so in other places in the past.

