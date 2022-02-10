Outrage as Truck Kills Student in Ekiti

Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

There was a serious protest along Ado-Ijan-Ikare Road, as a truck killed a student of Ayo Daramola Community Secondary School, Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Another student and sibling of the deceased, also lost his lower limbs to the autocrash that occurred at a bad portion of the road between Aso, an Ado Ekiti farmstead and Ijan Ekiti.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, had triggered protest, leading to temporary blockage of the road before security visited the area to remove barricades mounted by protesters.

An eyewitness revealed to journalists yesterday that the students who lived at Ago, a farmstead located along Ado-Ijan Road, were returning home when the incident happened.

The source said: “The students who were of the same parents were returning home from school when they saw the tipper loaded with sand and the driver carried them with the hope to help them home.

“As they were going, the tipper’s driver wanted to dodge a deep pothole on the road and as he did this, the truck somersaulted and hurled the students out of the vehicle.

“One of them got his head shattered and died immediately, while the other one lost his two legs and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti Sector Command, Mr. Taiwo Ojo, confirmed the incident.

Ojo said the injured victim’s legs had been amputated through medical operation in a tertiary hospital in the capital city.

He said: “We learnt the driver wanted to help the two boys and as he was going, he got to a portion that had potholes due to construction works being undertaken by FERMA and the truck somersaulted.

“Our men went for rescue operation and the police must have handed over the dead person to the family before they got there, so we don’t know much about the deceased as we speak.

“But the injured victim is in the hospital and we could confirm that he had undergone major amputation operation on his legs.”

The FRSC spokesman appealed to drivers to always be cautious of their speeds and take precautionary measures while driving on highways.

