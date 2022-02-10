Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke Commences Tour of Federal Constituencies

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Frontline governorship contender, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has commenced a state wide tour of the nine federal constituencies in Osun State to meet party elders and delegates ahead of the March 7 governorship primaries.

In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, the 2018 governorship candidate of the party would use the tour to consult leaders, supporters, party members and delegates on his aspiration and agenda to lead the party to victory if voted candidate of the party.

Senator Adeleke would first meet with members of the State Working Committee where he is expected to intimate the party of his aspiration and seek blessing and counseling on his consultation tour of the party structures across the state.

Leaders of Imole Project who had earlier met with the governorship hopeful, to design modalities for an itch free consultation, are expected to accompany the senator the on state wide tour.

Speaking on the tour, Adeleke, who won the 2018 governorship election in the first stage of that controversial election, has this to say on the tour:

“I look forward to meeting our leaders, party members and supporters across the federal constituencies. I have always been in touch with them. This tour is just a formal notification that we are offering ourselves again to serve the party and the good people of Osun state.

“I have deep appreciation for the massive support our people offer me all the time. So my going round is in part a consultation and a thank you for the support of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“To my fellow contenders, I again extend hands of fellowship and brotherhood. Our theme is Light; we have no grudge; we are one big family; and in unity, we shall ride to victory this July,” Senator Adeleke said.

