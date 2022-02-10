Obaseki Has Redefines Football Management with Insurance, Edo Queens, Says Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, is elated that his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has been able to achieve equal salary and emoluments for the state’s male and female football clubs, Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens.

Shaibu Explained that the least paid player in both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens earns more than N150, 000 a month aside other bonuses and allowances.

The deputy governor insisted that only Edo State has been able to achieve equal pay for both men and women football teams.

Speaking at the unveiling of Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens jerseys on Tuesday in Benin, Shaibu said: “Edo Queens and Bendel Insurance are the first clubs that will not be washing their jerseys after each match. From this season, every player will have two jerseys in each match.

So, fans that come to watch the matches have the chance of taking jerseys home after the games.

“The clubs are at par when it comes to salary. The least paid Insurance player earns N150,000, the same with Edo Queens players. Former USA President, Barrack Obama tried it, it didn’t work; Donald Trump tried it without success; and today Joe Biden is still battling with the issue of getting men and women players in the United States national team to earn equal pay. But Obaseki has done it,”enthused an obviously happy Shaibu.

He continues: “Edo Queens are the first women’s team in Nigeria to fly to play away games. They fly to every venue that is more than four hours by road.

“Edo Queens flew to Adamawa and won their game against Adamawa Quuens. They did the same thing in Calabar and came out victorious against Pelican Stars. We are not just about owning clubs, we want to show Nigerians that things can be done in the best possible way,” he stressed of the new benchmark put in place by the Edo State government.

Shaibu explained that the Obaseki administration, from inception, took youth and sports development seriously.

“When we were sworn in, the governor said we must redefine governance and also return sports to what it used to be in the days of Samuel Ogbemudia.

“We started with facilities and now Edo has some of the best structures you can find in Nigeria. For the first time in the history of football, we are here to unveil jerseys and shirt sponsors of these jerseys.

“The sponsorship fee for Bendel Insurance’s jersey is N50 million. That is what Sterling Bank is paying to advertise its products on the jersey.

“What we are doing with Insurance and Edo Queens will be replicated across all our 36 clubs. Insurance will start their NNL competition on Friday and will also fly to every venue that is more than four hours by road.

“It is interesting to note that the money we spend on the teams is not up what the previous managers spent and yet owed players several months salaries.”

According top Shaibu, the former managers of the clubs spent an average of N350 million every season on each of the teams and still owed players several months unpaid salaries. “But here, we spent far less than that and no single player is owed a dime.”

One of the highlights of the event was the physical unveiling of Edo Queens jerseys by Edo first lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, supported by wife of the deputy governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Philip Shaibu and NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, also unveiled Bendel Insurance jerseys, supported by Shaibu, Sterling Bank M.D., Asue Ighodaro, Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen and Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi.

