Nokia 105 Africa Edition Arrives in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the latest Nokia 105 Africa Edition, designed to bring more value, connectivity, and quality to Nigerians.

Nokia continues to introduce the best phones that serve all the essentials of a quality device. The Nokia 105 is built with a long-lasting battery life and a wireless FM radio that enables users to listen to their favourite sports, news, and entertainment channels on the go even without a headset.

Speaking about the device, the General Manager, West, East and Central Africa at HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, said: “When it comes to feature phones, consumers are looking for longevity, reliability, and affordability. Our Nokia 105 feature phone line has brought essential connectivity to many people around the world, with hundreds of millions of devices sold worldwide. Today, we are proud to launch the Nokia 105 Africa Edition, at an even more affordable price – an investment you can keep for longer.”

