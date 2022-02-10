No Selfish Interest in Passage of Electoral Bill, House Replies Malami

Says lawmakers can’t lobby Buhari for assent

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has clarified that lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly, re-amended and passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill based on the interest of the general public and not selfish or personal interest.

The lawmakers had recently for the second time transmitted the Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had during an interview on Channels Television, Monday hinted that President Buhari might withhold assent if the Bill is considered to have proposals based on personal interests.

Malami said: “Honestly, without going through or reading through, I am not in a position to assess whether the bill, indeed, has factored the national and public interest, as against selfish interest, among others; whether it is a bill that can stand the test of constitutionality and legality. Certainly, if I am not satisfied and if I am of the opinion that it is against the public interest, the national interest; and then against the dictates of democratic process, I would advise accordingly.”

However, addressing journalists Thursday, the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, faulted Malami’s insinuation, explaining that there is no where in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the House rules where selfish interest is allowed as an instrument to be used in the process of lawmaking.

According to him, in view of the dynamics of the society and challenges experienced in the country, the 2010 Electoral Act is obsolete and can no longer meet the demands, expectations, ethos and principles of democracy.

He added that if the nation is serious about advancing democracy, then people should stop playing to the gallery and do what the public interest says.

Kalu said: “And that’s why to advance that particular aspect, the constitution and House rules made provision for public hearing, for stakeholders engagement, for memorandum to be sent in, for presentation to be made for town halls. So, these public engagements are not self serving because not all of them are parliamentarians. Some of them are civil society organizations, faith-based organizations, political organizations, traditional organizations, researchers and believers, disciples and advocates of democracy. And there is a thin line running through all their opinion and that thin line is that the 2010 electoral act is obsolete.

“What is the public interest? That they want the electoral act amendment bill as submitted having incorporated the direct, indirect and consensus, let’s move on because it was only one clause that was complained about when it was submitted. Granted that it may not be a perfect piece of legislation because what they wanted was direct primaries but not conceding that the option of direct primaries and the consensus option goes against the advancement of our democratic ethos and advancement of our democracy, let us move on and that’s not selfish interest. That’s public interest.

“This is the parliament of the people. Whatever actions that will take, motions that move, resolution we made and bills that we make, we make not as unto ourselves to the exclusion of others, we make it to the generality of Nigerians because for now, we are members of the parliament. Who knows tomorrow, we might be in the executive or even be outside the government. The laws we make today will be there to govern us in time to come as citizens of this country. So, the element of selfishness should be removed from our ideas on this particular piece of legislation. All we have maintained, what has guided us is nothing but to increase transparency, accountability, competitiveness and fairness in our electoral system.”

Responding to a question on whether or not the lawmakers will lobby the president to assent to the Bill, the spokesman said they can’t as they will be interfering in the Executive’s independence as proposed by the constitution.

He said they should be allowed the free hand to make decisions based on what the parliament has proffered as a reflection of the wishes, hunger and desire of the common Nigerians, adding that the Executive should be able to trust the parliament enough to know that what they say remains the voice of the people.

“But when it comes to lobbying, there are so many stakeholders whose job it is to follow through issues like this. Once it is before the parliament, they come to lobby. Even in the US, there are lobbyists and once we finish because they are interested, they will go lobbying.

“Talking about the civil society organizations, NGOs, even nations that have interest in Nigeria and want us to go from where we are to where we ought to be in our democratic advancement, will make some movement to make sure the executive buys into what we have done. What we have done is that we have shown maturity in the way we have conducted affairs without being on an ego trip, remaining humble, working for the people and allowing the executive to play their part as expected of the law,” he added.

