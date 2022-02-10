Nnamani, Utazi, Lawmakers Restate Support for Ugwuanyi as PDP Flags off LG Poll Campaign

Former Governor of Enugu State and the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, his Enugu North Senatorial District counterpart, Senator Chukwuma Utazi, members of House of Representatives from the state, the state legislatures, Council Chairmen of the 17 local government areas and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, yesterday reaffirmed their endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the de facto leader of the party in the state in particular and the South-east geo-political zone in general.

The Enugu PDP stakeholders, who spoke during the flag-off of the 2022 Local Government elections campaign, held at Ikem, Isi-Uzo LGA headquarters, declared that Gov. Ugwuanyi remains their leader while they are his followers.

They commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the manner he has been managing the affairs of Enugu State, stressing that it is unprecedented.

The stakeholders also appreciated the governor for entrenching enduring peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as his consistency in conducting local government elections since in the inception of his administration.

Speaking at the rally, Senator Nnamani who stated that “politics is a serious business” described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a master of politica leaverages and the leader of the PDP in the South East”

Senator Nnamani said that the forthcoming Local Government election in the state is a rehearsal to the 2023 general elections, stressing: “It is a serious business and that is why I am here”.

The former governor reiterated their loyalty to Gov. Ugwuanyi and his decisions in respect of the 2023 general elections, saying: “What Gov. Ugwuanyi wants us to do in 2023, we will do it. The governor is our party leader, we are his followers”.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji, described Ugwuanyi as peace loving Governor, pointing out that the mammoth crowd at the rally was a testament to overwhelming popularity of the PDP in Enugu State and the acceptability of Gov. Ugwuanyi as the leader of the party.

Hon. Nnaji who spoke alongside Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, Rt. Hon. Dr. Kingsley Ebenyi, Hon. K.G.B. Oguakwa, Hon. U.S.A. Igwesi and Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, maintained that “it is well established that we have one Governor of Enugu State and one leader in the person of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

The federal lawmaker, who applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his peace initiative and the promise he made in his inaugural address to develop the rural areas where the majority of the people reside.

“Let’s all continue to support our governor and his peace initiative which is expensive to maintain. He is a calm and humble leader”, he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the way you have been managing the affairs of Enugu State”, stressing that the governor’s leadership style is uncommon in the history of the state.

,

Hon. Ubosi enjoined PDP stakeholders and faithful in the state to “follow your leader”.

The PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, on behalf of the party executives expressed gratitude to the party faithful for coming out en masse at the event.

The PDP Chairman equally thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi who he described as “the game changer and bridge builder” for keeping faith with his campaign promises to the people of Enugu State, stating that “the PDP we see is Gov. Ugwuanyi”.

According to him, “There is no part of this state that has not felt the impact of the governor’s administration. Our governor pays workers’ salaries regularly”.

Hon. Nnamani appreciated members of the National and State Assemblies for the synergy between the executive and the legislature in the state, revealing that “everybody is happy with the PDP-led government of Gov. Ugwuanyi. There is no shaking!”.

The party Chairman, therefore urged the electorate to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the February 23 LG Chairmanship and councilorship elections.

In their goodwill messages, the former Chairmen of PDP in Enugu State, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and Chief Ikeje Asogwa, said they are impressed with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s performance in office and commended the governor for keeping the ideals and tradition of the party alive. They went further to thank Hon. Nnamani for taking the party to a new level.

Handing over the party flags to the 17 LG Chairmanship candidates of the PDP after prayers were offered to them by the Spiritual Director of Okunerere Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Dr. Paul Obayi, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the leadership of the party at all levels and all the stakeholders for providing the leadership that facilitated the success of the primary elections.

The governor disclosed that “the politicking was intriguing, the sound was loud, the suspense was thrilling and the tension was palpable yet the processes were consultative, conclusive and consensual”.

He added that the all the aspirants have joined hands to build a stronger and more formidable PDP that is ready and prepared to go to the polls.

Gov. Ugwuanyi assured the people of Enugu State that the party candidates, if elected shall serve them with the fear of God and in their best interest, consistent with the PDP tradition, and urged them to vote massively for PDP on February 23, 2022.

Bauchi LG Chairman Moves against Deforestation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Hon Habila Iliya, has warned tree fellers to relocate from the area or have themselves to blame.

Iliya, who was reacting to some pockets of tree felling in Gobbiya and Gargari forest in the area, yesterday, said the law would severely deal with anyone caught in the act of cutting down trees.

He said: “Despite repeated warnings by the government and experts on the dangers of indiscriminate tree felling, the ugly trend is rearing its ugly head in Gobbiya and Gargare villages of Bogoro LGA; this is unacceptable.

“I am warning those who have developed the habit of cutting down trees indiscriminately, causing deforestation in the Gobbiya, Gargare axis up to Ginzim, to desist from doing so for the sake posterity, sustainable environment and their children and the ones yet unborn.”

The chairman said: “With deep concern over this unwanted act of cutting down trees, I want to draw the attention of all that the government will not tolerate or watch some people drag us to deforestation of which consequence is desert encroachment.”

