NIEEE to Install Akan as National Chairman, Holds Prize Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), is set to install Michael Akan as the new National Chairman of the Institute alongside others National Executive Committee members on February 19, 2022 in Abuja.

The event, which is planned to be a double ceremony, comes up at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja and it is also billed to host the 2021 Prize Award Ceremony of the National Engineering and Technology Essay Competition (NESTEC).

The out-going National Chairman of NIEEE, Kings Adeyemi, is the chief host just as many members of the Institute are expected to be present at the event.

NIEEE was established in 1984 as a group of COREN registered Electrical Engineers. Today, NIEEE houses all the specialties of Electrical Engineering disciplines and currently has chapters in 28 cities across all the geo-political zones of the country.

Its mission is to promote professional competence and excellence among members through innovative contribution and development of sustainable solutions to challenging engineering problems by deploying efficient technologies and systems for the benefit of mankind.

Akan was until now the National Deputy Chairman of NIEEE after he was the chairman of Lagos State Chapter of the Institute.

He studied at Federal University of Technology, Minna and University of Lagos and obtained B. Eng. (Electrical/ Computer engineering) and Advance Diploma in Project Management respectively. He also holds a professional certificate in Media and Journalism. He is a registered engineer, a Certified Procurement/Project Monitor and an entrepreneur. He is a member of several professional bodies and has across board experience in Process Industries and Oil and Gas sector.

In 2019, he launched the Integrated National Technology Blueprint to assist in the development of engineering frontier for Nigeria using a 3 prong approach through National Engineering Science and Technology Essay Competition, NESTEC, Training and Hands and Brain Innovative Technology Summit, HaBITS.

