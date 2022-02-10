How Globacom is Deepening Brand Promise with Dance

Raheem Akingbolu writes on the importance of entertainment to brand building, pointing out how Globacom’s Battle of the Year Nigeria, a dance contest, is redefining the brand’s promise

If you ask the average cinema buff about American movie star, Channing Tatum’s filmography they will most likely tell you about his critically acclaimed and box office hits like White House Down, Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, or The Hateful Eight.

Many will leave out his star-making role in Step up even though the romantic dance movie directed by Anne Fletcher was the movie that introduced him to a wide audience long before Magic Mike made him a household name.

Another contemporary actor who found fame and critical acclaim from starring in a dance movie would be Julia Stiles, the actress better known for her turns as Jason Bourne’s love interest in the Bourne series and for starring in Mona Lisa Smile and Dexter. Many forget that she had her breakout and award winning role in the 2001 MTV produced Save The Last Dance.

Why are dance movies such good vehicles for achieving stardom? The answer could lie in the cocktail that it presents; dance, romance, drama and what millennials would call vibes.

Usually populated with a cast of good looking characters with a fast paced story line that helps propel the dramatic elements of the plot, the movies are usually about love and aspiration with the main protagonist and antagonist often battling either for a girl or rhythmic ascendancy. Cue contemporary sounds and thumping beats and you have yourself a heady cocktail that young people are always drawn to.

This is what Globacom, the telecommunications powerhouse is hoping to achieve with its sponsorship of the reality TV show, Battle of the Year Nigeria, a dance contest featuring young Nigerians hoping to battle each other as they dance their way to mega millions while having fun and keeping out of trouble.

The company has described the reality tv show as “a fast paced, action packed show where the best dance crews and individuals in the country go head to head and battle each other to see who will represent Nigeria in the international Battle of the Year competition.”

While the “Battle of the Year” dance competition has been running for over 10 years on the global stage with Nigerian dancers and crews attending, this is the first time a reputable and proudly Nigerian company like Globacom is putting its weight behind the competition and bringing it to the mainstream.

The company’s participation is in no way tokenistic because Globacom has consistently been recognized as a foremost promoter of entertainment in Nigeria based on its support for entertainment projects including Glo Naija Sings, Dance with Peter, Glo X-factor as well as flagship shows like Glo Laftafest, Glo Campus Storm and Glo Music Fiesta.

In a press statement announcing the premiere, Globacom said it was sponsoring the competition to help young talented Nigerians unleash their potential. “The array of Nigerian talents we have seen has been nothing short of exceptional and we are excited to show the world the quality of dance talents and entertainment Nigeria has. We are confident that with the unlimited talents on display, the viewing audience will be in for an exhilarating experience. We urge them to get the GloTV app on myglotv.com and watch the talents dance their way to mega millions.”

While many would argue that dance is age agnostic the fact still remains that the young are better suited to rigorous dancing like break dancing, krumping or locking which feature in the competition. Imagine your Uncle Kunle doing a head spin or a flare? You get the picture.

Launched on October 13, 2021 and with auditions concluded in Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin and Lagos, the Glo Battle of The Year Nigeria reality tv show premiered Saturday February 5, 2022 on GloTV, the company’s mobile streaming app and will run over 13 episodes.

With Award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun as host, the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will chronicle the journey of young and able bodied Nigerians leveraging Globacom’s unlimited brand promise to unleash their potentials and achieve their dreams of wealth, stardom and global domination.

The first 11 episodes including the premiere episode capture the thrills, drama, back stories, dance floor theatrics as well as the joy of qualification and pain of disqualification as the dancers battle through to the regional qualifiers. Episode 12 and 13 would be live episodes featuring the semi-final and final events in Lagos as the judges observe and pick a winner in each battle category. The ultimate winner will go on to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition in Japan.

As the competition progresses, the participating dancers will receive support and mentorship from seasoned and award winning dancers like Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany)

Whoever emerges winner of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria competition will be walking in the footsteps of legends. This may not seem immediately obvious but Nigeria has produced world beaters in the world of dancing.

Google the names, Charles Hopst or Isaac Chinagorom and you will begin to understand the importance of Globacom putting its weight behind this competition and helping mint new stars of dance. Hopst (died in 2015) and Chinagorom gained fame and national prominence as winners of the defunct John Player Gold Leaf Dance Champion. Chinagorom represented Nigeria at the 1984 World Disco Competition in London before parlaying his new found fame into a successful music career.

In a recent interview with The Nigerian Voice, Isaac Chinagorom spoke about the evolution of dance in Nigeria. According to him, “when I was dancing, there was no money. I danced all over Europe and America but I was broke…”

With Globacom promising mega millions for the winners of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria this is one complaint they will not be making.

