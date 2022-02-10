Hanifa’s Murder: Aisha Buhari Wants Punitive Measures Taken against Perpetrators

I will not waste time to sign his death penalty, says Ganduje

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The wife of Nigeria’s president Aisha Buhari has called on the Kano state authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the murder of Hanifa Abubakar are punished severely to serve as deterrent to others.

Mrs Buhari stated these to reporters yesterday in Kano, where she was on a condolence visit to the government and people of the state.

She expressed fear that if teachers could engage in such malicious acts then the society is in trouble.

“I also want to condole the Governor, his wife and the entire people of Kano on the sad loss of Hanifa Abubakar. I am aware that the governor has taken the right measures in ensuring that no stone is left unturned.

“We hope the right punishment will be netted on the perpetrators of the unfortunate murder.

“This is a very serious situation. We send our children to school and entrust their lives and welfare with the teachers. If these unfortunate incidences can emanate from the teachers then then our society is not safe.

“Therefore severe punitive measures should be taken on the perpetrators to avoid any future occurrences” Aisha Buhari stated. Mrs Buhari also stated that she was in the state to condole the family of the late Islamic scholar Dr Ahmad Bamba and prayed for his soul to rest in perfect peace.

“I am in Kano for a private visit to condole the Kano state governor, the Emir of Kano and the family of Sheikh Ahmad Bamba, may his soul rest in perfect peace. It is indeed a great loss to the state” she stated.

In his remarks, Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reiterated that he will not waste time assenting to the death warrant of Abdulmalik Tanko if it is brought before

