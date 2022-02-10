Gupshup Acquires AI-Powered Voice Leader, Knowlarity

Nosa Alekhuogie

Gupshup, a global leader in conversational engagement has announced the acquisition of Knowlarity Communications.

The acquisition, it said in a statement, is aimed at complementing Gupshup’s industry-leading conversational messaging suite and establishing Gupshup as the leader in voice and video communications as well.

According to the statement, Gupshup is busy enabling more ways for businesses to deliver rich experiences as business-to-consumer engagement becomes conversational.

“This is for the augmentation of its messaging solutions with Knowlarity’s market-leading voice solutions to consolidate its leadership in conversational engagement.

With the addition of Knowlarity’s products, businesses will now be able to build seamless conversational experiences across both messaging and voice channel,” it said.

Knowlarity revenues grew 50 per cent over the previous year, while international revenues ex-India grew 100 per cent in the same period. It offers solutions with unparalleled reliability and intelligence that enable businesses to better engage their customers through AI-enabled voice and video solutions for improved ROI. Its solutions are being used across multiple industries including BFSI, Consumer Goods, IT/ITeS and Healthcare, across a variety of customer journeys covering sales and lead generation, customer service and support, automated calls, logistics and delivery.

They have industry-leading partnerships with Google Cloud for Speech Analytics and integrations with the world’s leading CRM systems like Salesforce, Freshworks, Hubspot and Zoho among others.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gupshup, Beerud Sheth explained that Knowlarity is the clear market leader in voice – their comprehensive product suite spanning cloud telephony and contact center automation, along with excellent customer traction will further enhance Gupshup’s leadership position.

Co-founder, Knowlarity, Ambarish Gupta, explained that the coming together of Gupshup and Knowlarity creates a unique product offering for customers across geographies, cementing the leadership position that both businesses have attained in the space of conversational engagement and cloud-based communications.

