Gunmen Attack Bullion Van in Ibadan, Kill Policemen 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers Thursday hijacked a billion van in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The bullion van was attacked at Idi Ape junction.

The armed robbers attacked the bullion van and hijacked it at Idi Ape junction opposite a private school.

It was learnt that the gunmen hijacked the billion van which belonged to one of the banks immediately it left the bank.

The bank is located few metres away from the Testing Ground Police station which houses one of the area commands of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

It was gathered that two policemen and some civilians were allegedly killed during the attack.

The officers were some of the policemen that were escorting the bullion van.

The gunmen during the attack shot sporadically while the operation lasted.

The development made some residents of Ibadan to send emergency messages to their loved ones to steer clear of the area.

One of the messages read, “Breaking…Please be careful. Bank Robbery at Idi Ape, BANK ROBBERY: KINDLY KEEP OFF IWO ROAD TESTING GROUND POLICE STATION AREA , IDI APÈ AREA WHERE SERIOUS ROBBERY IS HAPPENING NOW. BEWARE AND BE WISE . BEST REGARDS”.

A resident of the area who asked not to be named, confirmed that some innocent people were also killed during the attack.

He said, “They killed the policemen and some innocent citizens. The bullion van was attacked at the Idi-Ape junction, opposite Mary Hills. Soldiers are now in the area”.

Efforts made to get a reaction from the Public Relations Officer of the state Police command, Adewale Osifeso, were unsuccessful as several calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

Also an SMS sent to him asking for his reaction had not been replied as at the time of filling this report Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

